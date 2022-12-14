Game 29: Magic vs. Hawks GameThread

Who: Atlanta Hawks (14-14) at Orlando Magic (8-20)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Hawks -2.5 Over/Under 224.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol

Hawks - Trae Young/Trent Forrest, AJ Griffin, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela

Injury Report: Magic - Gary Harris (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Hawks - Trae Young (Questionable), Dejounte Murray (Out), John Collins (Out)

