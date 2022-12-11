Game 28: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Who: Toronto Raptors (13-13) at Orlando Magic (7-20)

When: Sunday, December 11th, 6:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Toronto -6.0, O/U: 223.0

Injuries: Toronto - Achiuwa (OUT), Anunoby (QUESTIONABLE), J. Hernangomez (OUT); Orlando - Carter Jr. (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Okeke (OUT), Suggs (OUT)





Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic 113.2 (14th) ORtg 109.4 (27th) 111.9 (9th) DRtg 115.2 (26th) 97.9 (25th) Pace 98.1 (24th) Projected Starting Lineups Fred VanVleet G Markelle Fultz OG Anunoby (Q) G/F Franz Wagner Scottie Barnes F Paolo Banchero Pascal Siakam F Bol Bol Christian Koloko C Moritz Wagner





