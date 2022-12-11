 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 28: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Can Orlando make it three in a row for the first time this season?

By Aaron Goldstone
Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Who: Toronto Raptors (13-13) at Orlando Magic (7-20)
When: Sunday, December 11th, 6:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Toronto -6.0, O/U: 223.0
Injuries: Toronto - Achiuwa (OUT), Anunoby (QUESTIONABLE), J. Hernangomez (OUT); Orlando - Carter Jr. (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Okeke (OUT), Suggs (OUT)

Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic
113.2 (14th) ORtg 109.4 (27th)
111.9 (9th) DRtg 115.2 (26th)
97.9 (25th) Pace 98.1 (24th)
Projected Starting Lineups
Fred VanVleet G Markelle Fultz
OG Anunoby (Q) G/F Franz Wagner
Scottie Barnes F Paolo Banchero
Pascal Siakam F Bol Bol
Christian Koloko C Moritz Wagner



