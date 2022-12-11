Game 28: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Who: Toronto Raptors (13-13) at Orlando Magic (7-20)
When: Sunday, December 11th, 6:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Toronto -6.0, O/U: 223.0
Injuries: Toronto - Achiuwa (OUT), Anunoby (QUESTIONABLE), J. Hernangomez (OUT); Orlando - Carter Jr. (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Okeke (OUT), Suggs (OUT)
|Toronto Raptors
|Orlando Magic
|113.2 (14th)
|ORtg
|109.4 (27th)
|111.9 (9th)
|DRtg
|115.2 (26th)
|97.9 (25th)
|Pace
|98.1 (24th)
|Projected Starting Lineups
|Fred VanVleet
|G
|Markelle Fultz
|OG Anunoby (Q)
|G/F
|Franz Wagner
|Scottie Barnes
|F
|Paolo Banchero
|Pascal Siakam
|F
|Bol Bol
|Christian Koloko
|C
|Moritz Wagner
