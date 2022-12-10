Orlando 113, Toronto 109: Franz Wagner scores season-high in second straight win

The Orlando Magic picked up their seventh win of the season Friday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors 113-109.

Franz Wagner led the way with a season-high 34 points, while rookie phenom Paolo Banchero produced his third consecutive 20-point game and his 15th 20-point performance of his young career.

Orlando jumped out to a commanding 21-11 lead (while shooting 8/10 from the field) before the Raptors took their first timeout of the game. From there, the Magic’s offense shifted into another gear and finished the first quarter with a season-high 37 points.

A hot shooting display from Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. and numerous free throws helped the Raptors claw back into the game, and by the 7:38 mark of the second quarter the two teams were tied at 47.

The Raptors stayed within striking distance down the stretch of the first half, but Banchero closed the second quarter scoring seven straight points for the Magic and Orlando led by four (67-63) heading into halftime.

Wagner scored 18 of his 34 points in the first half and Banchero added 15 points on perfect shooting (6/6 FG, 2/2 FT) in the first 24 minutes of action. Trent Jr. totaled 15 points (3/6 3PT) for Toronto through the first two quarters.

Wagner picked up right where he left off to start the third quarter, scoring 12 of Orlando’s first 17 points and extending the team’s lead to 16 (84-68). But offensive rebounds, turnovers and more free throws allowed Toronto to hang around. It was just a seven-point game entering the final period of play.

A collective effort in the fourth quarter propelled Orlando to their second consecutive win. No player scored more than five points in the final 12 minutes of play and the final 1:14 saw the Wagner brothers make two game-winning plays.

First, Moe Wagner drew an offensive foul on Trent Jr., saving a lead-changing basket. And secondly, Franz Wagner scored a putback layup with :26 to play, giving Orlando a two-point lead.

After a great final defensive possession, Banchero sealed the game with two free throws and the Magic captured consecutive victories for the second time this season.

The next time Orlando takes the court will be against the same opponent, as on Sunday, Dec. 11, the Magic will play their third game against the Raptors in just eight days.