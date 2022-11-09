 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 12: Magic vs Mavericks GameThread

With Tropical Storm Nicole heading towards Florida’s east coast, the Magic hosted the Mavericks in an early Wednesday evening tilt.

By Aaron Goldstone
/ new
Orlando Magic v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Who: Dallas Mavericks (6-3) at Orlando Magic (2-9)
When: Wednesday, November 9th, 5:30 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Dallas -7, O/U: 213.5
Injuries: Dallas - Bertans (OUT), Hardaway Jr. (QUESTIONABLE), Wood (OUT); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Banchero (OUT), Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), K. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)

Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic
116.9 (2nd) ORtg 110.4 (21st)
111.1 (12th) DRtg 114.9 (25th)
94.5 (30th) Pace 100.1 (16th)
Starting Lineups
Luka Doncic G Jalen Suggs
Spencer Dinwiddie G Franz Wagner
Reggie Bullock F Chuma Okeke
Dorian Finney-Smith F Bol Bol
JaVale McGee C Wendell Carter Jr.



In Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, our Garrett Townsend believes the Magic have a playmaking duo to build around.

ICYMI, our Jorie Mickens featured five astounding stats from Orlando’s first ten games in 2022-23.

Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always, enjoy!

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...