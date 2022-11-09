Game 12: Magic vs Mavericks GameThread

Who: Dallas Mavericks (6-3) at Orlando Magic (2-9)

When: Wednesday, November 9th, 5:30 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Dallas -7, O/U: 213.5

Injuries: Dallas - Bertans (OUT), Hardaway Jr. (QUESTIONABLE), Wood (OUT); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Banchero (OUT), Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), K. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)





Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic 116.9 (2nd) ORtg 110.4 (21st) 111.1 (12th) DRtg 114.9 (25th) 94.5 (30th) Pace 100.1 (16th) Starting Lineups Luka Doncic G Jalen Suggs Spencer Dinwiddie G Franz Wagner Reggie Bullock F Chuma Okeke Dorian Finney-Smith F Bol Bol JaVale McGee C Wendell Carter Jr.





In Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, our Garrett Townsend believes the Magic have a playmaking duo to build around.



ICYMI, our Jorie Mickens featured five astounding stats from Orlando’s first ten games in 2022-23.



