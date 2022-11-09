Game 12: Magic vs Mavericks GameThread

Who: Dallas Mavericks (6-3) at Orlando Magic (2-9)
When: Wednesday, November 9th, 5:30 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Dallas -7, O/U: 213.5
Injuries: Dallas - Bertans (OUT), Hardaway Jr. (QUESTIONABLE), Wood (OUT); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Banchero (OUT), Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), K. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)
|Dallas Mavericks
|Orlando Magic
|116.9 (2nd)
|ORtg
|110.4 (21st)
|111.1 (12th)
|DRtg
|114.9 (25th)
|94.5 (30th)
|Pace
|100.1 (16th)
|Starting Lineups
|Luka Doncic
|G
|Jalen Suggs
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|G
|Franz Wagner
|Reggie Bullock
|F
|Chuma Okeke
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|F
|Bol Bol
|JaVale McGee
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
In Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, our Garrett Townsend believes the Magic have a playmaking duo to build around.
ICYMI, our Jorie Mickens featured five astounding stats from Orlando’s first ten games in 2022-23.
