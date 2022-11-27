Game 20: Magic vs. Sixers GameThread

Who: Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) at Orlando Magic (5-14)

When: Sunday, November 27th, 6:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Orlando -2, O/U: 213.5

Injuries: Philadelphia - Embiid (OUT), Harden (OUT), Maxey (OUT), Thybulle (OUT); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Carter Jr. (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Okeke (OUT), Suggs (OUT)





Philadelphia 76ers Orlando Magic 111.4 (18th) ORtg 110.0 (24th) 109.0 (2nd) DRtg 114.2 (24th) 97.4 (25th) Pace 98.5 (21st) Projected Starting Lineups Shake Milton G Gary Harris De'Anthony Melton G/F Franz Wagner P.J. Tucker F Paolo Banchero Tobias Harris F Bol Bol Montrezl Harrell C Mo Bamba





Pregame quotes from Coach



“They’re going to give it a go. Obviously, they’re not feeling all the way up to it. They understand that they have to push their way through. They’ll give it a go tonight.” ~ Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on the availability of Terrence Ross and Kevon Harris, who are both battling a cold/sickness.



“We’re going to give it a few (a couple) more days, just to see (where he’s at) as he gets going. (And) it’s a ‘no’ for tomorrow (in Brooklyn) as well.” ~ Mosley on Markelle Fultz, who is seemingly inching closer to a return to the floor.



“3-D. Just his ability to shoot the ball, and the way he made shots, just like incredible. We’ve crossed paths through various interviews here and there. But we actually have in one of our shooting slots his picture as a backdrop (as we go through) some of our fundamentals on shooting form. I think he is more than deserving of being inducted into the (Magic) Hall of Fame.” ~ Mosley on Orlando Magic legend Dennis Scott, who the organization will be inducting into the franchise’s Hall of Fame later this season.





