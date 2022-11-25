Game 19: Magic vs. 76ers GameThread

Who: Philadelphia 76ers (9-9) at Orlando Magic (5-13)

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -2.5, Over/Under 213.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba

Sixers - Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell

Injury Report: Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (Questionable), Chuma Okeke (Questionable), Cole Anthony (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Sixers - James Harden (Out), Joel Embiid (Out), Tyrese Maxey (Out), Matisse Thybulle (Out), Jaden Springer (Out)

For some pregame reading material, read about the Magic’s lack of a transition game.

