Game 18: Magic vs. Pacers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-12) at Indiana Pacers (9-6)
When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Pacers -6.5, Over/Under 226.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba
Pacers - Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
Injury Report: Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (Questionable), Gary Harris (Questionable), Paolo Banchero (Out), Cole Anthony (Out), Moe Wagner (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Pacers - Chris Duarte (Out), Daniel Theis (Out)
GAME 18 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 21, 2022
PACERS
Indianapolis, IN
⏰7 P.M.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic (‘Magic Live’ starts at 6:30 P.M.)
Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/52lKTI1sgU
