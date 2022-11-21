Game 18: Magic vs. Pacers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-12) at Indiana Pacers (9-6)

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Pacers -6.5, Over/Under 226.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba

Pacers - Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Injury Report: Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (Questionable), Gary Harris (Questionable), Paolo Banchero (Out), Cole Anthony (Out), Moe Wagner (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Pacers - Chris Duarte (Out), Daniel Theis (Out)

For some pregame reading material, read about the Magic’a one-point loss to the Pacers on Saturday.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Indy Cornrows.