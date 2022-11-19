Game 17: Magic vs. Pacers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-11) at Indiana Pacers (8-6)
When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Pacers -6.5, Over/Under 224
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba
Pacers - Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
Injury Report: Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Paolo Banchero (Out), Cole Anthony (Out), Moe Wagner (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Pacers - Tyrese Halliburton (Questionable), Chris Duarte (Out), Daniel Theis (Out)
