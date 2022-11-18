Orlando 108, Chicago 107: Jalen Suggs’ game-winner lifts Magic past Bulls

In a game that featured more late-game heroics from Jalen Suggs, the Orlando Magic secured their first road win of the season Friday night.

Bol Bol, coming off a career night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, got the Magic started with a put back slam. The former Bull Wendell Carter Jr. got up a handful of shots in the opening minutes of play as the two teams were even at 10 with 6:31 to go in the first.

Gary Harris, who missed the first 15 games of the season recovering from a torn meniscus, checked in for the first time this season at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter. With 37.2 seconds left in the period, the ninth-year pro scored his first basket of the season: a 27-foot bomb off the assist from Franz Wagner.

Following a 34-foot heave from Carter Jr., Orlando led Chicago by 13 (37-24) heading into the second quarter.

Carter Jr.’s revenge tour continued when he threw down a ferocious dunk over Chicago’s Patrick Williams.

The Magic led by as much as 15 during the second quarter, but a 7-0 run by Chicago late in the period cut Orlando’s lead to just eight (54-46) with 3:24 to go. That said, the pinstripes responded with a 6-0 run of their own, extending their lead to 14 (66-52) as the two teams entered halftime.

Carter Jr. led all scorers with 17 points at the half, and Wagner totaled 14 points and seven assists. Mo Bamba added 10 points (3/4 3PT) and four rebounds off the bench.

Orlando’s offense kept humming to open the second half, extending their lead to 19 (73-54) with 9:01 to play. But a 6-0 run by Chicago, capped off by a Javonte Green alley oop, forced a Magic timeout with 3:43 to go in the third.

The Bulls pulled within eight points (87-79) by the end of the third, with a last-second Jalen Suggs three-pointer being Orlando’s saving grace.

A 5-0 run brought Chicago to within three points (87-84) to begin the fourth, but a pair of scores from Terrence Ross kept the Magic afloat with 9:25 left in the game.

DeMar DeRozan had his name all over the stat sheet down the stretch of the game, scoring seven straight points for the Bulls at one point, as he helped bring Chicago to within two (103-101) with 2:32 to play.

A DeRozan jumper tied the game with 1:06 to play and on the ensuing possession, a questionable offensive foul call on Wagner (which fouled him out of the game) led to a 4-0 run for the Bulls.

Another collapse looked inevitable for the Magic, but with 12.2 seconds to go and the Bulls up two, Nikola Vucevic was fouled with a chance to ice the game. The 76% career free throw shooter missed both shots from the line and with no timeouts, Suggs flew down the court and saved the day.

The Magic won 108-107, capturing their first road victory of the season in the process. Carter Jr. scored a team-high 21 points for the Magic while Suggs totaled 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists. DeRozan scored a game-high 41 points for Chicago.

While this was an impressive win for the Magic, Orlando will need to limit their celebration as they will be back in action tomorrow facing off against the 8-6 Indiana Pacers.