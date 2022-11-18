Game 16: Magic vs. Bulls GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (4-11) at Chicago Bulls (6-9)

When: Friday, November 18th, 8:00 PM EST

Where: United Center - Chicago, IL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Chicago -8.5, O/U: 221

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr.

Bulls - Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries: Chicago - Lonzo Ball (OUT); Orlando - C. Anthony (OUT), P. Banchero (OUT), M. Fultz (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT), J. Isaac (OUT)

live from the windy city pic.twitter.com/oAO0SJWww1 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 18, 2022

