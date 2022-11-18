Game 16: Magic vs. Bulls GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (4-11) at Chicago Bulls (6-9)
When: Friday, November 18th, 8:00 PM EST
Where: United Center - Chicago, IL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Chicago -8.5, O/U: 221
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr.
Bulls - Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
Injuries: Chicago - Lonzo Ball (OUT); Orlando - C. Anthony (OUT), P. Banchero (OUT), M. Fultz (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT), J. Isaac (OUT)
live from the windy city pic.twitter.com/oAO0SJWww1— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 18, 2022
GAME 16 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 18, 2022
BULLS
Chicago, IL
⏰8 P.M.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic (‘Magic Live’ starts at 7:30 P.M.)
Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
@1045thebeat
https://t.co/j9HljvOcEn#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/mtF4Uyh9qm
For some pregame reading material, check out our latest weekly review.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Blog a Bull.
Loading comments...