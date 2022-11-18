 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 16: Magic vs. Bulls GameThread

As the team begins their three-game road trip, the Magic will add some much needed reinforcements

By Jorie Mickens
/ new
Orlando Magic v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (4-11) at Chicago Bulls (6-9)

When: Friday, November 18th, 8:00 PM EST

Where: United Center - Chicago, IL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Chicago -8.5, O/U: 221

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr.

Bulls - Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries: Chicago - Lonzo Ball (OUT); Orlando - C. Anthony (OUT), P. Banchero (OUT), M. Fultz (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT), J. Isaac (OUT)

For some pregame reading material, check out our latest weekly review.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Blog a Bull.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...