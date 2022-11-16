Game 15: Magic vs. Timberwolves GameThread

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (6-8) at Orlando Magic (4-10)

When: Wednesday, November 16th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Minnesota -7, O/U: 222.5

Injuries: Minnesota - None; Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Banchero (OUT), Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE), Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)





Minnesota Timberwolves Orlando Magic 111.6 (19th) ORtg 110.5 (22nd) 113.5 (21st) DRtg 112.9 (18th) 101.7 (5th) Pace 98.8 (20th) Projected Starting Lineups D'Angelo Russell G Jalen Suggs Anthony Edwards G/F Franz Wagner Jaden McDaniels F Chuma Okeke Karl-Anthony Towns F Bol Bol Rudy Gobert C Wendell Carter Jr.



Our Garrett Townsend wrote earlier this week about the need for the Magic to change their shot profile.





Pregame quotes from Coach



“His aggression, we’ve constantly talked about that with him. His ability to protect the rim, (Us) being able to switch different packages. His spacing of the floor, mixing up different rolls (and getting to the rim), and then spacing out for three’s.” ~ Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Mo Bamba’s play during this seven-game homestand.



“He’s going to go into his shooting slot (during pre-game), so we’re going to find out more probably right before game-time.” ~ Mosley on Wendell Carter Jr.’s availability tonight against the Timberwolves.



“I think we constantly tell our guys, ‘next man up mentality (and stay ready when your time comes)’. And then at the end of the day, this is the way the NBA season works. There’s up’s, there’s downs, there’s highs, there’s lows. Every team has gone through it (it’s a marathon), so our guys continue to understand that. And once you put those shoes on and that jersey on (and step between those lines), it’s time to go out and play.” ~ Mosley on how the team stays focused amidst so many players missing time due to dealing with various injuries.





