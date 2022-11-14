Game 14: Magic vs. Hornets GameThread

Who: Charlotte Hornets (3-11) at Orlando Magic (4-9)
When: Monday, November 14th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Charlotte -1, O/U: 225.0
Injuries: Charlotte - Hayward (OUT), Martin (OUT), Smith Jr. (DOUBTFUL); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Banchero (OUT), Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)
|Charlotte Hornets
|Orlando Magic
|106.6 (28th)
|ORtg
|110.4 (23rd)
|112.5 (19th)
|DRtg
|112.4 (17th)
|99.7 (16th)
|Pace
|99.2 (17th)
|Starting Lineups
|LaMelo Ball
|G
|Jalen Suggs
|Terry Rozier
|G
|Franz Wagner
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|F
|Chuma Okeke
|P.J. Washington
|F
|Bol Bol
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
ICYMI, our Aaron Goldstone wrote two weeks ago about Steve Clifford’s return to Orlando when the Charlotte Hornets played the Magic earlier this season.
Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!
GAME 14 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 14, 2022
HORNETS
@AmwayCenter
️ https://t.co/rbNV5XTVNo
⏰7 P.M.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic (‘Magic Live’ starts at 6:30 P.M.)
Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
@1045thebeat
https://t.co/j9Hljw6lSv#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/2MDrrapt7V
the battle begins now pic.twitter.com/o6RIjhasUS— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 14, 2022
