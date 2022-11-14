 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 14: Magic vs. Hornets GameThread

The Hornets are back in town, this time with LaMelo Ball running the show!

By Aaron Goldstone
/ new
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Charlotte Hornets (3-11) at Orlando Magic (4-9)
When: Monday, November 14th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Charlotte -1, O/U: 225.0
Injuries: Charlotte - Hayward (OUT), Martin (OUT), Smith Jr. (DOUBTFUL); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Banchero (OUT), Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)

Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic
106.6 (28th) ORtg 110.4 (23rd)
112.5 (19th) DRtg 112.4 (17th)
99.7 (16th) Pace 99.2 (17th)
Starting Lineups
LaMelo Ball G Jalen Suggs
Terry Rozier G Franz Wagner
Kelly Oubre Jr. F Chuma Okeke
P.J. Washington F Bol Bol
Mason Plumlee C Wendell Carter Jr.



ICYMI, our Aaron Goldstone wrote two weeks ago about Steve Clifford’s return to Orlando when the Charlotte Hornets played the Magic earlier this season.

Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...