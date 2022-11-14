Game 14: Magic vs. Hornets GameThread

Who: Charlotte Hornets (3-11) at Orlando Magic (4-9)

When: Monday, November 14th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Charlotte -1, O/U: 225.0

Injuries: Charlotte - Hayward (OUT), Martin (OUT), Smith Jr. (DOUBTFUL); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Banchero (OUT), Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)





Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic 106.6 (28th) ORtg 110.4 (23rd) 112.5 (19th) DRtg 112.4 (17th) 99.7 (16th) Pace 99.2 (17th) Starting Lineups LaMelo Ball G Jalen Suggs Terry Rozier G Franz Wagner Kelly Oubre Jr. F Chuma Okeke P.J. Washington F Bol Bol Mason Plumlee C Wendell Carter Jr.





ICYMI, our Aaron Goldstone wrote two weeks ago about Steve Clifford’s return to Orlando when the Charlotte Hornets played the Magic earlier this season.



Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!



