 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 13: Magic vs. Suns GameThread

Tonight, the 8-3 Phoenix Suns make their one and only trip to Orlando this season

By Jorie Mickens
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Orlando Magic Photo by Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Phoenix Suns (8-3) at Orlando Magic (3-9)

When: Friday, November 11th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Phoenix -7.5, O/U: 215.5

Injuries: Phoenix - Chris Paul (OUT), Jae Crowder (OUT), Cameron Johnson (OUT), Landry Shamet (OUT) Ish Wainright (OUT); Orlando - C. Anthony (OUT), P. Banchero (OUT), M. Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), J. Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr.

Suns - Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton

For some pregame reading material, check out our latest Magic film study and weekly review.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Bright Side Of The Sun.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...