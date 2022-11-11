Game 13: Magic vs. Suns GameThread

Who: Phoenix Suns (8-3) at Orlando Magic (3-9)
When: Friday, November 11th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Phoenix -7.5, O/U: 215.5
Injuries: Phoenix - Chris Paul (OUT), Jae Crowder (OUT), Cameron Johnson (OUT), Landry Shamet (OUT) Ish Wainright (OUT); Orlando - C. Anthony (OUT), P. Banchero (OUT), M. Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), J. Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr.
Suns - Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton
