Game 13: Magic vs. Suns GameThread

Who: Phoenix Suns (8-3) at Orlando Magic (3-9)

When: Friday, November 11th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Phoenix -7.5, O/U: 215.5

Injuries: Phoenix - Chris Paul (OUT), Jae Crowder (OUT), Cameron Johnson (OUT), Landry Shamet (OUT) Ish Wainright (OUT); Orlando - C. Anthony (OUT), P. Banchero (OUT), M. Fultz (OUT), G. Harris (OUT), J. Isaac (OUT), M. Wagner (OUT)

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr.

Suns - Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton

For some pregame reading material, check out our latest Magic film study and weekly review.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Bright Side Of The Sun.