Game 7: Magic vs. Mavericks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (1-5) at Dallas Mavericks (2-3)
When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Mavs -9, Over/Under 212
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Bol Bol
Mavs - Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell
Injury Report: Magic - Cole Anthony (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Moe Wagner (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Mavs - Davis Bertans (Out), Frank Ntilikina (Out)
GAME 7 TONIGHT
MAVERICKS
Dallas, TX
⏰7:30 P.M.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic ('Magic Live' starts at 7 P.M.)
Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
@969thegame
#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/pZsgJwRp1b
