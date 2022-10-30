 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 7: Magic vs. Mavericks GameThread

The Magic look to make it two wins in a row

By Mike Cali
Orlando Magic v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (1-5) at Dallas Mavericks (2-3)

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Mavs -9, Over/Under 212

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Bol Bol

Mavs - Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell

Injury Report: Magic - Cole Anthony (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Moe Wagner (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Mavs - Davis Bertans (Out), Frank Ntilikina (Out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s stories about the Magic’s first victory of the season and Steve Clifford’s return to Orlando.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Mavs Moneyball.

