Game 7: Magic vs. Mavericks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (1-5) at Dallas Mavericks (2-3)

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Mavs -9, Over/Under 212

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Bol Bol

Mavs - Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell

Injury Report: Magic - Cole Anthony (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Moe Wagner (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Mavs - Davis Bertans (Out), Frank Ntilikina (Out)

