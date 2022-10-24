Game 4: Magic vs. Knicks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (0-3) at New York Knicks (1-1)
When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, New York
TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA TV
Line: Knicks -7.5, Over/Under 222
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
Knicks - Jalen Brunson, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
Injury Report: Magic - Jalen Suggs (Out), Moe Wagner (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Knicks - Quentin Grimes (Out)
