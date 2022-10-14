Magic vs. Cavs, Preseason Game 5: The Magic close out the preseason

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) at Orlando Magic (3-1)

When: Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Line: Magic -2, Over/Under 210.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Cavs - Raul Neto, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Robin Lopez

Injury Report: Magic - Jalen Suggs (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Cavs - Darius Garland (Out), Donovan Mitchell (Out), Jarrett Allen (Out), Kevin Love (Out), Dylan Windler (Out), Ricky Rubio (Out), Dean Wade (Out),

