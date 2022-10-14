Magic vs. Cavs, Preseason Game 5: The Magic close out the preseason

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) at Orlando Magic (3-1)
When: Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass
Line: Magic -2, Over/Under 210.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Cavs - Raul Neto, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Robin Lopez
Injury Report: Magic - Jalen Suggs (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Gary Harris (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Cavs - Darius Garland (Out), Donovan Mitchell (Out), Jarrett Allen (Out), Kevin Love (Out), Dylan Windler (Out), Ricky Rubio (Out), Dean Wade (Out),
TONIGHT’S STARTERS— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) October 14, 2022
PRESEASON GAME 5 vs CLEVELAND
5️⃣F: @Pp_doesit
3️⃣4️⃣F: @wendellcarter34
1️⃣1️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
2️⃣2️⃣G: @franzboogie
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic
Bally Sports app; Bally Sports+
@969thegame #MagicTogether#MagicTipOff
For some pregame reading material, check out these stories ahead of the Magic-Cavs game:
The best and worst case scenarios for the 2022-2023 Orlando Magic.
-Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks preseason film study
-Jalen Suggs injured in preseason game against Dallas Mavericks
-The Wagner brothers and Wendell Carter Jr. shined in the Magic’s first preseason win
-These three questions will define the Orlando Magic’s season
-The sights and sounds from Magic Media Day, with comments from Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and many more
-Markelle Fultz thinks the Magic can be a four seed in the East
-Jonathan Isaac discusses how he’s feeling and when he might return
-Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke embracing new identities this season
-Evaluating the off-season decisions made by the Magic
-What lineups could Orlando roll out this season?
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Fear the Sword.
Loading comments...