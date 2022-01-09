Game 41: Magic vs Wizards GameThread

Who: Washington Wizards (19-20) at Orlando Magic (7-33)

When: Sunday, January 9th, 6:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Washington -7, O/U: 220

OUT: Washington - Bryant (Knee), Harrell (Health & Safety Protocols); Orlando - Carter Jr. (Hamstring), Carter-Williams (Ankle), Fultz (Knee), Isaac (Knee), Lopez (Health & Safety Protocols), Moore (Knee), Suggs (Thumb)





Washington Wizards Orlando Magic 109.5 (18th) ORtg 103.1 (28th) 111.9 (23rd) DRtg 112.7 (24th) 97.1 (22nd) Pace 98.4 (17th) Starting Lineups Spencer Dinwiddie G Cole Anthony Bradley Beal G Gary Harris Kentavious Caldwell-Pope F Franz Wagner Kyle Kuzma F Chuma Okeke Daniel Gafford C Mo Bamba





Quotes from Coach



“We absolutely have. You know, I think for the last four or five games or so, when you talk about different situations at the end of the game, we may not have gotten a shot off. Last night, you look at the end of the game, it was a two-for-one situation that we’ve worked on. After that, you go down and get the stop (and the timeout that you need), eight seconds left on the clock. You get the play in that you need, thought they were going to foul. But again, it’s about understanding and recognizing scenarios, something we’ve talked about all year. That shows tremendous growth in these young guys.” ~ Coach Mosley on finding something positive in so many close losses of late.



“We’ve talked to quite a few. They’ll come up after the games and talk about the guys playing hard, playing for each other. You can see the spirit they embody (for one another). Each coach has said that so far. For my staff and my players, they just continue to compete night-in and night-out, I think it’s great for our guys.” ~ Mosely when asked about other coaches around the league recognizing his team.



“Bradley Beal, it starts and ends with him. He’s the major focal point in what they do. Got to make sure we defend him tonight without fouling. Obviously, seeing multiple defensive coverages is what you need to do to try and stop him. The other guys are playing extremely well. Kuzma can get hot; I don’t know if Harrell is in or out tonight, but his level of energy he brings off the bench. Dinwiddie being back for them - it’s a good cast. They provide a good amount of support for Bradley and we’ve got to just make sure we’re defending at a high-level and (that we’re) being physical without fouling.” ~ Mosley on the Wizards.





