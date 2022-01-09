 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 41: Magic vs Wizards GameThread

The first half of the 2021-22 season concludes tonight as Magic host division foes on second night of back-to-back

By Aaron Goldstone
NBA: Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Washington Wizards (19-20) at Orlando Magic (7-33)
When: Sunday, January 9th, 6:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Washington -7, O/U: 220
OUT: Washington - Bryant (Knee), Harrell (Health & Safety Protocols); Orlando - Carter Jr. (Hamstring), Carter-Williams (Ankle), Fultz (Knee), Isaac (Knee), Lopez (Health & Safety Protocols), Moore (Knee), Suggs (Thumb)

Washington Wizards Orlando Magic
109.5 (18th) ORtg 103.1 (28th)
111.9 (23rd) DRtg 112.7 (24th)
97.1 (22nd) Pace 98.4 (17th)
Starting Lineups
Spencer Dinwiddie G Cole Anthony
Bradley Beal G Gary Harris
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope F Franz Wagner
Kyle Kuzma F Chuma Okeke
Daniel Gafford C Mo Bamba


Quotes from Coach


“We absolutely have. You know, I think for the last four or five games or so, when you talk about different situations at the end of the game, we may not have gotten a shot off. Last night, you look at the end of the game, it was a two-for-one situation that we’ve worked on. After that, you go down and get the stop (and the timeout that you need), eight seconds left on the clock. You get the play in that you need, thought they were going to foul. But again, it’s about understanding and recognizing scenarios, something we’ve talked about all year. That shows tremendous growth in these young guys.” ~ Coach Mosley on finding something positive in so many close losses of late.

“We’ve talked to quite a few. They’ll come up after the games and talk about the guys playing hard, playing for each other. You can see the spirit they embody (for one another). Each coach has said that so far. For my staff and my players, they just continue to compete night-in and night-out, I think it’s great for our guys.” ~ Mosely when asked about other coaches around the league recognizing his team.

“Bradley Beal, it starts and ends with him. He’s the major focal point in what they do. Got to make sure we defend him tonight without fouling. Obviously, seeing multiple defensive coverages is what you need to do to try and stop him. The other guys are playing extremely well. Kuzma can get hot; I don’t know if Harrell is in or out tonight, but his level of energy he brings off the bench. Dinwiddie being back for them - it’s a good cast. They provide a good amount of support for Bradley and we’ve got to just make sure we’re defending at a high-level and (that we’re) being physical without fouling.” ~ Mosley on the Wizards.


