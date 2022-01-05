Game 39: Magic vs. 76ers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-31) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (20-16)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Sixers -9.5, Over/Under 213

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Sixers: Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid,

Injuries: Magic - Chuma Okeke (out), Robin Lopez (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Sixers - Matisse Thybulle (questionable), Shake Milton (out), Paul Reed (out), Ben Simmons (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s important second-half storylines for the Orlando Magic.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Liberty Ballers.