Game 39: Magic vs. 76ers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-31) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (20-16)
When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Sixers -9.5, Over/Under 213
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Sixers: Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid,
Injuries: Magic - Chuma Okeke (out), Robin Lopez (out), Moe Wagner (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Sixers - Matisse Thybulle (questionable), Shake Milton (out), Paul Reed (out), Ben Simmons (out)
GAME 39 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 5, 2022
