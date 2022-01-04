Franz Wagner named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Franz Wagner’s Rookie of the Year campaign continues to gain momentum.

The 20-year-old was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month on Tuesday after averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 14 games during the month of December.

have a month, Franz



19.5 PTS

5.1 REB

3.1 AST

47.6% FG

40.4% 3P

Career-high 38 PTS on 12/28 vs. MIL @Kia x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mIbaKA3OpV — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 4, 2022

Wagner, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 draft, becomes the eighth member of the Orlando Magic to be named Rookie of the Month. He joins Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal (4x), Penny Hardaway (2x), Mike Miller (2x) Victor Oladipo (2x), Elfrid Payton and R.J. Hampton.

Wagner, the only player on the Magic to play in every game this season, leads all rookies in scoring this season at 15.9 points per game. He has scored in double figures in 19 consecutive games, highlighted by the career-high 38 points he dropped on Dec. 28 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

what Giannis said pic.twitter.com/4pdIOAIIsH — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 31, 2021

For more on the rise of Franz Wagner, check out Garrett Townsend’s breakdown of why the rookie looks like a star in the making.