Game 51: Magic vs. Mavericks GameThread

Who: Dallas Mavericks (29-21) at Orlando Magic (10-40)

When: Sunday, January 30th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Dallas -5, O/U: 211.5

Out: Dallas - Brown (foot), Hardaway Jr. (foot), Porzingis (knee); Orlando - Carter-Williams (ankle), Fultz (knee), Hampton (knee), Isaac (knee), Moore (knee)





Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic 110.0 (19th) ORtg 103.7 (28th) 107.2 (5th) DRtg 111.8 (21st) 96.0 (26th) Pace 98.5 (15th) Starting Lineups Jalen Brunson G Jalen Suggs Luka Doncic G Cole Anthony Dorian Finney-Smith G/F Franz Wagner Maxi Kleber F Wendell Carter Jr. Dwight Powell C Mo Bamba





Quotes from Coach



“Judging over the last couple of games, I think they’ve done very well (in regards to the ball movement). Defensively, I like where they are at, as far as ball pressure, understanding assignments, knowing how to cover for one another. I think that's slowly getting back up there. And obviously, it’s bounced around a little bit, as far as the shot-making versus the process of things. They’re slowly getting their chemistry (back), and we talked about that today at shootaround. So I think they’re slowly coming to their own (fold) of chemistry.” ~ Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on how he assesses the starting lineup has played since players have been returning from injury.



“You know what, gratitude. Mostly, I’m just grateful for all the relationships that have developed over the years. The great people that have influenced my coaching career. But more than anything, I think it’s about the players. To be fully understood, these young men have taught me more than I have taught them, about the game, the camaraderie, the chemistry. The things that are important to building young groups, and building a foundation. Seeing that done for seven years, it’s just something you take with you.” ~ Mosley on his emotions playing the Dallas Mavericks, where he spent seven seasons as an assistant coach.



“That’s been a significant focus for us all season. Understanding that we’ve got to do a better job defending without fouling. That starts with being in position early, showing your help, showing them that you’re not getting in gaps. Once they’re in the lane, you need to show your hands, and that you're not swiping down reaching (trying to get the ball) versus just using your verticality in early help.” ~ Mosley on the 26 fouls his team committed two weeks ago against Dallas, which led to 38 free throws attempted by the Mavericks.



