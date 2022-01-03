Game 38: Magic vs. Bulls GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-30) at Chicago Bulls (24-10)

When: Monday at 8 p.m.

Where: United Center - Chicago, Illinois

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Bulls -14, Over/Under 218.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Tim Frazier, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Derrick Jones Jr., Nikola Vucevic

Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Chuma Okeke (out), Robin Lopez (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Bulls - Alex Caruso (out), Tony Bradley (out), Javonte Green (out), Tyler Cook (out), Patrick Williams (out)

