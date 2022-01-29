 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Cole Anthony commits to NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Time for Cole to put on a show

By Mike Cali
Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s going to be a Cole World at NBA All Star Weekend.

Cole Anthony reportedly has committed to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The second-year guard, who also is expected to play in the Rising Stars tournament, is averaging 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season.

The 6-foot-3 Anthony joins a long list of Orlando Magic participants in the dunk contest, joining Aaron Gordon, Victor Oladipo Dwight Howard, Darrell Armstrong, Nick Anderson and Otis Smith. We ranked the top 20 Magic dunk contest dunks a few years back (prior to AG’s third appearance and second robbery).

Cole certainly has the potential to add a few dunks to that list, put on a show and walk away with a trophy.

It wouldn’t be the first dunk contest that Cole has won...

And just imagine the post-contest interview.

