Report: Cole Anthony commits to NBA Slam Dunk Contest

It’s going to be a Cole World at NBA All Star Weekend.

Cole Anthony reportedly has committed to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is committing to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. At 6-foot-3, Anthony has had some explosive dunks and is having a breakout sophomore season (18 PPG, 6 RPG, 6 APG). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2022

The second-year guard, who also is expected to play in the Rising Stars tournament, is averaging 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season.

The 6-foot-3 Anthony joins a long list of Orlando Magic participants in the dunk contest, joining Aaron Gordon, Victor Oladipo Dwight Howard, Darrell Armstrong, Nick Anderson and Otis Smith. We ranked the top 20 Magic dunk contest dunks a few years back (prior to AG’s third appearance and second robbery).

Cole certainly has the potential to add a few dunks to that list, put on a show and walk away with a trophy.

It wouldn’t be the first dunk contest that Cole has won...

And just imagine the post-contest interview.