 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 50: Magic vs. Pistons GameThread

It’s a rookie showdown featuring Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Cade Cunningham

By Mike Cali
/ new
Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Who: Detroit Pistons (11-36) at Orlando Magic (9-40)

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -3.5, Over/Under 216

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Injuries - Magic - R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pistons - Josh Jackson (questionable), Jerami Grant (out), Isaiah Livers (out), Kelly Olynyk (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s story on five potential trades for Terrence Ross.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Detroit Bad Boys.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...