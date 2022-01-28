Game 50: Magic vs. Pistons GameThread

Who: Detroit Pistons (11-36) at Orlando Magic (9-40)
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Magic -3.5, Over/Under 216
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart
Injuries - Magic - R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pistons - Josh Jackson (questionable), Jerami Grant (out), Isaiah Livers (out), Kelly Olynyk (out)
