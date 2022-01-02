 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 37: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

Some familiar faces are set to return for the Magic when they face the Celtics

By Mike Cali
/ new
NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Orlando Magic (7-29) at Boston Celtics (17-19)

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: TD Garden - Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Celtics -11, Over/Under 215.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Tim Frazier, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Celtics: TBD

Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Chuma Okeke (out), Robin Lopez (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Celtics - Jayson Tatum (questionable), Dennis Schroder (questionable), Bruno Fernando (questionable), Robert Williams (questionable), Enes Freedom (out), Aaron Nesmith (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Celtics Blog.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...