Game 37: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-29) at Boston Celtics (17-19)
When: Sunday at 6 p.m.
Where: TD Garden - Boston, Massachusetts
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Celtics -11, Over/Under 215.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Tim Frazier, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Celtics: TBD
Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Chuma Okeke (out), Robin Lopez (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Celtics - Jayson Tatum (questionable), Dennis Schroder (questionable), Bruno Fernando (questionable), Robert Williams (questionable), Enes Freedom (out), Aaron Nesmith (out)
Mo Bamba, Hassani Gravett, Mychal Mulder and Terrence Ross have all been cleared from NBA Health & Safety Protocols and will be available to play tonight for the Orlando Magic at Boston.
Coverage on Bally Sports FL begins at 5:30 P.M.
GAME 37 TONIGHT
CELTICS
Boston, MA
⏰6 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 5:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/hfc0MGux6E
