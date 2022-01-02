Game 37: Magic vs. Celtics GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-29) at Boston Celtics (17-19)

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: TD Garden - Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Celtics -11, Over/Under 215.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Tim Frazier, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Celtics: TBD

Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Chuma Okeke (out), Robin Lopez (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Celtics - Jayson Tatum (questionable), Dennis Schroder (questionable), Bruno Fernando (questionable), Robert Williams (questionable), Enes Freedom (out), Aaron Nesmith (out)

Mo Bamba, Hassani Gravett, Mychal Mulder and Terrence Ross have all been cleared from NBA Health & Safety Protocols and will be available to play tonight for the @OrlandoMagic at Boston.



Coverage on @BallySportsFL @BallyMagic begins at 5:30 P.M.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 2, 2022

