Game 46: Magic vs. 76ers GameThread

The Magic head back on the road for a matchup with the Sixers in Philly

By Mike Cali
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Orlando Magic (8-37) at Philadelphia 76ers (25-18)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Sixers -12, Over/Under 214

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba

Sixers: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Sixers - Shake Milton (out), Danny Green (out), Matisse Thybulle (out), Ben Simmons (out)

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Liberty Ballers.

