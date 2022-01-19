Game 46: Magic vs. 76ers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (8-37) at Philadelphia 76ers (25-18)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Sixers -12, Over/Under 214

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba

Sixers: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Sixers - Shake Milton (out), Danny Green (out), Matisse Thybulle (out), Ben Simmons (out)

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Liberty Ballers.