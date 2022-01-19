Game 46: Magic vs. 76ers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (8-37) at Philadelphia 76ers (25-18)
When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Sixers -12, Over/Under 214
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba
Sixers: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (questionable), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Sixers - Shake Milton (out), Danny Green (out), Matisse Thybulle (out), Ben Simmons (out)
GAME 46 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 19, 2022
SIXERS
Philadelphia, PA
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/K4OjA3ipDu
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Liberty Ballers.
Loading comments...