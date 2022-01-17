 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jamahl Mosley enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

Jesse Mermuys will coach the Magic on Monday against the Blazers

By Mike Cali
NBA: Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The COVID-19 outbreak has now reached the Orlando Magic coaching staff.

Jamahl Mosley and lead assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have entered the league’s health and safety protocols, the Magic announced. Assistant coach Jesse Mermuys will take over as acting head coach when Orlando hosts the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Mermuys spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings. Prior to that, he was as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons. Mermuys has also served as head coach of the Toronto Raptors’ G league affiliate, and as an assistant coach for the Raptors.

Mosley becomes the 17th NBA head coach to enter protocols this season. No word yet on a timetable for Mosley and Tibbetts. Wishing them both a speedy recovery.

