Game 45: Magic vs. Trail Blazers GameThread

Who: Portland Trail Blazers (17-25) at Orlando Magic (8-36)

When: Monday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Blazers -2, Over/Under 218

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, CJ McCollum, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Blazers - Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), CJ Elleby (doubtful), Norman Powell (questionable)

.@OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley and Assistant Coach Nate Tibbetts have both entered NBA Health and Safety Protocols.



Assistant Coach Jesse Mermuys (MURR-miss) will serve as acting head coach starting with tonight’s game against Portland.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 17, 2022

