Game 45: Magic vs. Trail Blazers GameThread

Who: Portland Trail Blazers (17-25) at Orlando Magic (8-36)
When: Monday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Blazers -2, Over/Under 218
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez
Blazers: Anfernee Simons, CJ McCollum, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic
Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Blazers - Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), CJ Elleby (doubtful), Norman Powell (questionable)
