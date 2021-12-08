 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 26: Magic vs. Kings GameThread

If the Magic are going to steal a win on their four-game West Coast trip, this would be the time to do it

By Mike Cali
Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (5-20) at Sacramento Kings (10-14)

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Kings -7, Over/Under 222.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Terence Davis, Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes

Injuries: Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Kings - Harrison Barnes (questionable), Maurice Harkless (questionable)

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at SacTown Royalty.

