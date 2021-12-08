Game 26: Magic vs. Kings GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-20) at Sacramento Kings (10-14)
When: Wednesday at 10 p.m.
Where: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Kings -7, Over/Under 222.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Terence Davis, Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes
Injuries: Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Kings - Harrison Barnes (questionable), Maurice Harkless (questionable)
