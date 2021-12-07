Warriors 126, Magic 95: Orlando turnovers, Dubs’ shooting make for lopsided loss

To compete with the Warriors, the Magic essentially have to play perfect basketball.

And they were far from perfect on Monday night.

The Magic committed a season-high 22 turnovers, leading to a lopsided 126-95 loss to Golden State.

The four-game West Coast trip initially got off to a fast start for the Magic, who scored the first nine points of the game. But the threes began to fall for the Dubs, who went on a 20-4 run to take a 25-18 lead.

The Magic closed the quarter strong after R.J. Hampton converted a three-point play off a turnover and, on the ensuing inbounds, Gary Harris stripped Steph Curry and put in a quick layup to make it a two-point game. Curry responded by draining a contested half-court heave to send the Warriors into the second with a 31-26 lead...

how to make up for a mistake, brought to you by Steph Curry: pic.twitter.com/mIWA3Y24JN — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 7, 2021

The turnovers began to pile up for the Magic in the second quarter, finsihing with seven in the quarter. The giveaways, along with poor shooting (36.4 percent in the quarter), allowed the Warriors to easily pull away. The Magic were held scoreless for a four-minute stretch as Golden State went on a 20-2 run, which included a pair of free throws following technical fouls on Cole Anthony and Jamahl Mosley and was capped by an Andrew Wiggins three that opened a 63-39 lead.

The late Wiggins three was a sign of things to come. He hit five of six attempts in the third quarter to help the Warriors maintain their comfortable lead even as the Magic shot 57.9 percent in the quarter (with Franz Wagner and R.J. Hampton scoring nine each in the third).

The lead reached 27 when Wiggins hit his final three of the quarter to make it 94-67 with 3:48 left.

Wiggins finished with 28 points, going 8-for-10 from deep. Curry had 31 points, connecting on 7 of 13 threes as the Warriors overall shot 50 percent from long range (20-for-40).

The Magic meanwhile went just 11 of 38 from three (28.9 percent), with Cole Anthony missing all five of his attempts in a rough outing for the Magic’s leading scorer. He finished with just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting, one assist and four turnovers.

Gary Harris had a team-high 17 points. Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds. R.J. Hampton had 16 points off the bench. Franz Wagner, who opened the second quarter playing center, had 15 points, six assists and four rebounds.

The Magic’s road trip continues on Wednesday in Sacramento.