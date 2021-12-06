 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 25: Magic vs. Warriors GameThread

The Magic start a four-game West Coast trip

By Mike Cali
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (5-19) at Golden State Warriors (19-4)

When: Monday at 10 p.m.

Where: Chase Center - San Francisco, California

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Warriors -16, Over/Under 217

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Warriors - Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Injuries: Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Warriors - Andre Iguodala (out), Klay Thompson (out), James Wiseman (out)

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Golden State of Mind.

