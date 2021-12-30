Game 36: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) at Orlando Magic (7-28)

When: Thursday, December 30th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Milwaukee -14, O/U: 217.5

Out: Milwaukee - B. Lopez; Orlando - R. Lopez, Anthony, Gravett, Bamba, Carter-Williams, Fultz, Isaac, Moore, Mulder, Okeke, Ross, Suggs

Milwaukee Bucks Orlando Magic 110.8 (8th) ORtg 102.8 (28th) 107.1 (8th) DRtg 112.5 (25th) 99.5 (9th) Pace 98.5 (17th) Starting Lineups Jrue Holiday G Tim Frazier Grayson Allen G Gary Harris Khris Middleton F Franz Wagner Giannis Antetokounmpo F Wendell Carter Jr. Bobby Portis C Freddie Gillespie

For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s recap of Franz Wagner’s career night during the Bucks’ win over the Magic on Tuesday.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Brew Hoop.