Game 36: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) at Orlando Magic (7-28)
When: Thursday, December 30th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Milwaukee -14, O/U: 217.5
Out: Milwaukee - B. Lopez; Orlando - R. Lopez, Anthony, Gravett, Bamba, Carter-Williams, Fultz, Isaac, Moore, Mulder, Okeke, Ross, Suggs
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Orlando Magic
|110.8 (8th)
|ORtg
|102.8 (28th)
|107.1 (8th)
|DRtg
|112.5 (25th)
|99.5 (9th)
|Pace
|98.5 (17th)
|Starting Lineups
|Jrue Holiday
|G
|Tim Frazier
|Grayson Allen
|G
|Gary Harris
|Khris Middleton
|F
|Franz Wagner
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|F
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Bobby Portis
|C
|Freddie Gillespie
