Game 36: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

The Magic wrap up a two-game set, and the 2021 calendar year, with a rematch against the champs

By Mike Cali
Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) at Orlando Magic (7-28)
When: Thursday, December 30th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Milwaukee -14, O/U: 217.5
Out: Milwaukee - B. Lopez; Orlando - R. Lopez, Anthony, Gravett, Bamba, Carter-Williams, Fultz, Isaac, Moore, Mulder, Okeke, Ross, Suggs

Milwaukee Bucks Orlando Magic
110.8 (8th) ORtg 102.8 (28th)
107.1 (8th) DRtg 112.5 (25th)
99.5 (9th) Pace 98.5 (17th)
Starting Lineups
Jrue Holiday G Tim Frazier
Grayson Allen G Gary Harris
Khris Middleton F Franz Wagner
Giannis Antetokounmpo F Wendell Carter Jr.
Bobby Portis C Freddie Gillespie

For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s recap of Franz Wagner’s career night during the Bucks’ win over the Magic on Tuesday.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Brew Hoop.

