Game 24: Magic vs. Rockets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-18) at Houston Rockets (5-16)
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Rockets -2.5, Over/Under 216.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Rockets - Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, TBD, TBD
Injuries: Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Rockets - Christian Wood (questionable), Kevin Porter Jr. (questionable), Jalen Green (out), John Wall (out)
