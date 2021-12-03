Game 24: Magic vs. Rockets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-18) at Houston Rockets (5-16)

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Rockets -2.5, Over/Under 216.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Rockets - Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, TBD, TBD

Injuries: Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Rockets - Christian Wood (questionable), Kevin Porter Jr. (questionable), Jalen Green (out), John Wall (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s review of the Magic’s first quarter of the season.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at The Dream Shake.