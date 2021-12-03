 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 24: Magic vs. Rockets GameThread

The Magic take on a Rockets team that has won four straight games

By Mike Cali
Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (5-18) at Houston Rockets (5-16)

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Rockets -2.5, Over/Under 216.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Rockets - Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, TBD, TBD

Injuries: Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Rockets - Christian Wood (questionable), Kevin Porter Jr. (questionable), Jalen Green (out), John Wall (out)

