Game 35: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (22-13) at Orlando Magic (7-27)

When: Tuesday, December 28th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Milwaukee -14.5, O/U: 215.5

Out: Milwaukee - B. Lopez; Orlando - Anthony, Bamba, Carter-Williams, Fultz, Isaac, Moore, Mulder, Okeke, Ross, Suggs





Milwaukee Bucks Orlando Magic 111.1 (9th) ORtg 102.8 (28th) 107.7 (8th) DRtg 112.4 (25th) 98.8 (13th) Pace 98.2 (17th) Starting Lineups Jrue Holiday G Hassani Gravett Grayson Allen G Gary Harris Khris Middleton F Franz Wagner Giannis Antetokounmpo F Wendell Carter Jr. DeMarcus Cousins C Robin Lopez





Pregame Quotes from Coach



“He’s progressing along slowly, so we’re just going to take it (over time) and see how it goes over the next couple of weeks.” ~ Coach Mosley on the progress of Jalen Suggs



“I think with those guys, we’re just going to try and ease them back in a bit slower. Based off of matchups, we’ll see how we can find minutes for them. But yes, we will probably ease them back in slowly.” ~ Mosley on the return of M. Wagner and Brazdeikis from NBA Health & Safety protocols



“He’s just going to continue to try and see how it goes (with his ankle) on a weekly basis. Based off his comfort-level, we’re going to just keep checking on how he responds to the rehab…to see how much he can continue to push.” ~ Mosley on Cole Anthony’s ankle rehab





Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always, enjoy!

