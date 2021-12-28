Game 35: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (22-13) at Orlando Magic (7-27)
When: Tuesday, December 28th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Milwaukee -14.5, O/U: 215.5
Out: Milwaukee - B. Lopez; Orlando - Anthony, Bamba, Carter-Williams, Fultz, Isaac, Moore, Mulder, Okeke, Ross, Suggs
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Orlando Magic
|111.1 (9th)
|ORtg
|102.8 (28th)
|107.7 (8th)
|DRtg
|112.4 (25th)
|98.8 (13th)
|Pace
|98.2 (17th)
|Starting Lineups
|Jrue Holiday
|G
|Hassani Gravett
|Grayson Allen
|G
|Gary Harris
|Khris Middleton
|F
|Franz Wagner
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|F
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|DeMarcus Cousins
|C
|Robin Lopez
Pregame Quotes from Coach
“He’s progressing along slowly, so we’re just going to take it (over time) and see how it goes over the next couple of weeks.” ~ Coach Mosley on the progress of Jalen Suggs
“I think with those guys, we’re just going to try and ease them back in a bit slower. Based off of matchups, we’ll see how we can find minutes for them. But yes, we will probably ease them back in slowly.” ~ Mosley on the return of M. Wagner and Brazdeikis from NBA Health & Safety protocols
“He’s just going to continue to try and see how it goes (with his ankle) on a weekly basis. Based off his comfort-level, we’re going to just keep checking on how he responds to the rehab…to see how much he can continue to push.” ~ Mosley on Cole Anthony’s ankle rehab
Gary Harris over his last five games:— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 28, 2021
19.2 PTS
3.0 AST
47.7 FG%
42.9 3P%
91.7 FT%
