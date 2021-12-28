 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 35: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Tuesday night marks the first of two consecutive hosting the defending champions at Amway Center

By Aaron Goldstone
NBA: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Milwaukee Bucks (22-13) at Orlando Magic (7-27)
When: Tuesday, December 28th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Milwaukee -14.5, O/U: 215.5
Out: Milwaukee - B. Lopez; Orlando - Anthony, Bamba, Carter-Williams, Fultz, Isaac, Moore, Mulder, Okeke, Ross, Suggs

Milwaukee Bucks Orlando Magic
111.1 (9th) ORtg 102.8 (28th)
107.7 (8th) DRtg 112.4 (25th)
98.8 (13th) Pace 98.2 (17th)
Starting Lineups
Jrue Holiday G Hassani Gravett
Grayson Allen G Gary Harris
Khris Middleton F Franz Wagner
Giannis Antetokounmpo F Wendell Carter Jr.
DeMarcus Cousins C Robin Lopez


Pregame Quotes from Coach


“He’s progressing along slowly, so we’re just going to take it (over time) and see how it goes over the next couple of weeks.” ~ Coach Mosley on the progress of Jalen Suggs

“I think with those guys, we’re just going to try and ease them back in a bit slower. Based off of matchups, we’ll see how we can find minutes for them. But yes, we will probably ease them back in slowly.” ~ Mosley on the return of M. Wagner and Brazdeikis from NBA Health & Safety protocols

“He’s just going to continue to try and see how it goes (with his ankle) on a weekly basis. Based off his comfort-level, we’re going to just keep checking on how he responds to the rehab…to see how much he can continue to push.” ~ Mosley on Cole Anthony’s ankle rehab


