Game 34: Magic vs. Heat GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-26) at Miami Heat (20-13)
When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Where: FTX Arena - Miami, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Heat -9, Over/Under 205
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - TBD, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, TBD, Wendell Carter Jr.
Heat: TBD
Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Chuma Okeke (out), B.J. Johnson (out), Mychal Mulder (out), Terrence Ross (out), Mo Bamba (out), Moe Wagner (out), Ignas Brazdeikis (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Heat - Jimmy Butler (questionable), PJ Tucker (out), Kyle Lowry (out), Victor Oladipo (out), Markieff Morris (out), Dewayne Dedmon (out), Bam Adebayo (out)
HEAT
Miami, FL
⏰3:30 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 3 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@1045thebeat
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/NheiqMoiKM
