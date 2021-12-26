 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 34: Magic vs. Heat GameThread

The Magic face their state rival in a Sunday matinee

By Mike Cali
/ new
Orlando Magic v Miami Heat Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (7-26) at Miami Heat (20-13)

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Where: FTX Arena - Miami, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Heat -9, Over/Under 205

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - TBD, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, TBD, Wendell Carter Jr.

Heat: TBD

Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Chuma Okeke (out), B.J. Johnson (out), Mychal Mulder (out), Terrence Ross (out), Mo Bamba (out), Moe Wagner (out), Ignas Brazdeikis (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Heat - Jimmy Butler (questionable), PJ Tucker (out), Kyle Lowry (out), Victor Oladipo (out), Markieff Morris (out), Dewayne Dedmon (out), Bam Adebayo (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations, including the rise of Robin Lopez.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Hot Hot Hoops.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...