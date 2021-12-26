Game 34: Magic vs. Heat GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-26) at Miami Heat (20-13)

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Where: FTX Arena - Miami, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Heat -9, Over/Under 205

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - TBD, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, TBD, Wendell Carter Jr.

Heat: TBD

Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Chuma Okeke (out), B.J. Johnson (out), Mychal Mulder (out), Terrence Ross (out), Mo Bamba (out), Moe Wagner (out), Ignas Brazdeikis (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Heat - Jimmy Butler (questionable), PJ Tucker (out), Kyle Lowry (out), Victor Oladipo (out), Markieff Morris (out), Dewayne Dedmon (out), Bam Adebayo (out)

