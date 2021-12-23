 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 33: Magic vs. Pelicans GameThread

Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. return as the Magic look to make it three straight wins!

By Mike Cali
San Antonio Spurs v Orlando Magic Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) at Orlando Magic (7-25)

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Pelicans -6, Over/Under 209.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr.

Pelicans: TBD

Injuries: Magic - Mychal Mulder (out), Terrence Ross (out), Mo Bamba (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Moe Wagner (out), Ignas Brazdeikis (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pelicans - It’s a lot easier to just do this....

