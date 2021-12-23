Game 33: Magic vs. Pelicans GameThread

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) at Orlando Magic (7-25)
When: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Pelicans -6, Over/Under 209.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr.
Pelicans: TBD
Injuries: Magic - Mychal Mulder (out), Terrence Ross (out), Mo Bamba (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Moe Wagner (out), Ignas Brazdeikis (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pelicans - It’s a lot easier to just do this....
Full injury report for tonight’s Pelicans-Magic game.— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 23, 2021
Couple notes:
- Reminder that Valanciunas is out with a non-COVID illness.
- Harper and Alvarado aren’t with the team yet because of G-League Showcase. Expect them to be back for Sunday’s game at OKC. pic.twitter.com/c0L39J2oZL
GAME 33 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 23, 2021
PELICANS
@AmwayCenter
https://t.co/0kGHFA9h2L
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/GftuWdxeoX
