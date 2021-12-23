Game 33: Magic vs. Pelicans GameThread

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) at Orlando Magic (7-25)

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Pelicans -6, Over/Under 209.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr.

Pelicans: TBD

Injuries: Magic - Mychal Mulder (out), Terrence Ross (out), Mo Bamba (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Moe Wagner (out), Ignas Brazdeikis (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pelicans - It’s a lot easier to just do this....

Full injury report for tonight’s Pelicans-Magic game.



Couple notes:



- Reminder that Valanciunas is out with a non-COVID illness.



- Harper and Alvarado aren’t with the team yet because of G-League Showcase. Expect them to be back for Sunday’s game at OKC. pic.twitter.com/c0L39J2oZL — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 23, 2021

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s game recap from the Magic’s victory over the Hawks.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at The Bird Writes.