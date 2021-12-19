Monday’s game between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors postponed

The Magic’s game against the Raptors scheduled for Monday in Toronto has been postponed because of players and staff entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

Tomorrow's game against Toronto has been postponed. — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 19, 2021

It was one of multiple games that the NBA has postponed over the next few days to this point.

The following has been released by the NBA:



The @OrlandoMagic game at Toronto on Monday, December 20 has been postponed.#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/KLQg35FRXd — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 19, 2021

The Magic, due to injury and protocols, had only nine active players on Saturday for their 100-93 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Moe Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis entered protocols on Friday ahead of the Magic’s loss to the Miami Heat.

The Raptors have three players currently in protocols.

Orlando is scheduled to play on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, who placed Trae Young in protocols on Sunday. The Magic then return to Orlando to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.