Monday’s game between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors postponed

The Magic are down to nine players

By Mike Cali
Philadelphia 76ers v Orlando Magic Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The Magic’s game against the Raptors scheduled for Monday in Toronto has been postponed because of players and staff entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

It was one of multiple games that the NBA has postponed over the next few days to this point.

The Magic, due to injury and protocols, had only nine active players on Saturday for their 100-93 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Moe Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis entered protocols on Friday ahead of the Magic’s loss to the Miami Heat.

The Raptors have three players currently in protocols.

Orlando is scheduled to play on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, who placed Trae Young in protocols on Sunday. The Magic then return to Orlando to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

