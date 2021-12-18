Game 31: Magic vs. Nets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-25) at Brooklyn Nets (21-8)
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Nets -5.5, Over/Under 213
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Mychal Mulder, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez
Nets: Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Blake Griffin
Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Terrence Ross (out), Mo Bamba (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Moe Wagner (out), Ignas Brazdeikis (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Nets - Kevin Durant (out), James Harden (out), Kyrie Irving (out), LaMarcus Aldridge (out), Bruce Brown (out), DeAndre Bembry (out), Jevon Carter (out), Paul Millsap (out), James Johnson (out), Joe Harris (out), Nic Claxton (out)
Some positive Orlando Magic injury news for a change:
MRI results have confirmed that @OrlandoMagic F/C Wendell Carter Jr. has sustained a lower right leg muscle strain.— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 18, 2021
Carter, who traveled with the team on their 3-game road trip, is doubtful for tonight’s game at Brooklyn. His return will depend on how he responds to treatment.
GAME 31 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 18, 2021
NETS
Brooklyn, NY
⏰7:30 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 7 p.m.)
https://t.co/6KIaAQXX88
@1045thebeat
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/Q5WXDs2coj
