Wendell Carter Jr. exits game with lower leg injury

The injuries just never seem to end for the Orlando Magic.

On a night when the Magic struggled to field a team because of injury and health and safety protocols, Wendell Carter Jr. exited the game early in the second quarter with a lower leg injury.

Wendell Carter, Jr. leaves the court in a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/LsIpVfgoNn — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) December 18, 2021

The injury occurred while Carter was setting a screen. It initially appeared that Carter banged knees, but it seems the pain first set in when he attempted to push off the leg to roll towards the basket. After collapsing to the floor in pain, he eventually attempted to walk off the court while being helped by Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony but was unable to do so. He was then helped into a wheelchair and taken back to the locker room.

INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic F/C Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a right lower leg injury with 11:18 left in the second quarter tonight vs. Miami.



Carter Jr. is out for the remainder of the game and will undergo further evaluation.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 18, 2021

Hoping for the best for Carter, who appeared to be in tears.

The injury occurred on a night when the Magic had to sign four players to 10-day contracts via the NBA’s hardship exception in order to play their game as scheduled against the Heat.

Terrence Ross, R.J. Hampton, Moe Wagner, Mo Bamba and Ignas Brazdeikis entered league protocols ahead of Friday’s game, leaving a Magic team already decimated by injury even more shorthanded.

Cole Anthony also was unable to play Friday due to a sprained ankle, leaving the Magic with just six rotation players.

They’re now down to five without Carter, who entered the game averaging 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Let’s hope for some rare good news.