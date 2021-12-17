 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wendell Carter Jr. exits game with lower leg injury

Carter was taken off the court in a wheelchair

By Mike Cali
Miami Heat v Orlando Magic Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The injuries just never seem to end for the Orlando Magic.

On a night when the Magic struggled to field a team because of injury and health and safety protocols, Wendell Carter Jr. exited the game early in the second quarter with a lower leg injury.

The injury occurred while Carter was setting a screen. It initially appeared that Carter banged knees, but it seems the pain first set in when he attempted to push off the leg to roll towards the basket. After collapsing to the floor in pain, he eventually attempted to walk off the court while being helped by Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony but was unable to do so. He was then helped into a wheelchair and taken back to the locker room.

Hoping for the best for Carter, who appeared to be in tears.

The injury occurred on a night when the Magic had to sign four players to 10-day contracts via the NBA’s hardship exception in order to play their game as scheduled against the Heat.

Terrence Ross, R.J. Hampton, Moe Wagner, Mo Bamba and Ignas Brazdeikis entered league protocols ahead of Friday’s game, leaving a Magic team already decimated by injury even more shorthanded.

Cole Anthony also was unable to play Friday due to a sprained ankle, leaving the Magic with just six rotation players.

They’re now down to five without Carter, who entered the game averaging 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Let’s hope for some rare good news.

