Game 30: Magic vs. Heat GameThread

Who: Miami Heat (17-12) at Orlando Magic (5-24)

When: Friday, December 17th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Miami -7.5, O/U: 204.5

Out: Miami - Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Martin, Morris, Oladipo; Orlando - Anthony, Bamba, Brazdeikis, Carter-Williams, Fultz, Hampton, Isaac, Moore, Ross, Suggs, Wagner





Miami Heat Orlando Magic 110.9 (7th) ORtg 102.3 (28th) 107.6 (10th) DRtg 112.9 (28th) 95.8 (28th) Pace 99.0 (10th) Starting Lineups Kyle Lowry G Gary Harris Gabe Vincent G Franz Wagner Duncan Robinson F Chuma Okeke P.J. Tucker F Wendell Carter Jr. Dewayne Dedmon C Robin Lopez





Quotes from Coach



“It started today at shoot-around. We were coming in for a regular shoot-around, get our guys ready - get them moving around. Then we started talking about the testing, and as we tested, we found out there were some cases. From there, we just canceled the shoot-around and decided to move in a different direction (and see what the next steps were available for us to go into).” ~ Coach Mosley on the team over the last 24 hours



“They were all asymptomatic, or even maybe some mild symptoms. But nothing extreme. I’ve talked to a couple of them already, and I’m still getting in contact with a couple of the others.” ~ Coach Mosley, updating the media regarding the five Magic players that did enter the NBA’s Health & Safety protocols.



“It’s a little bit of all of that. Just making sure these guys (that are playing) are okay, walking into a back-to-back. The guys that are starting the game tonight will understand the things that we are trying to do and trying to run. And again, the Lakeland guys also have a great feel for what we are trying to do (and trying to run). We’ve done some walk-through things here as well, so they understand.” ~ Coach Mosley on managing a pieced together roster tonight of players in new roles, playing extended minutes, etc.





