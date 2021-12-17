Game 30: Magic vs. Heat GameThread

Who: Miami Heat (17-12) at Orlando Magic (5-24)
When: Friday, December 17th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Miami -7.5, O/U: 204.5
Out: Miami - Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Martin, Morris, Oladipo; Orlando - Anthony, Bamba, Brazdeikis, Carter-Williams, Fultz, Hampton, Isaac, Moore, Ross, Suggs, Wagner
|Miami Heat
|Orlando Magic
|110.9 (7th)
|ORtg
|102.3 (28th)
|107.6 (10th)
|DRtg
|112.9 (28th)
|95.8 (28th)
|Pace
|99.0 (10th)
|Starting Lineups
|Kyle Lowry
|G
|Gary Harris
|Gabe Vincent
|G
|Franz Wagner
|Duncan Robinson
|F
|Chuma Okeke
|P.J. Tucker
|F
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Dewayne Dedmon
|C
|Robin Lopez
Quotes from Coach
“It started today at shoot-around. We were coming in for a regular shoot-around, get our guys ready - get them moving around. Then we started talking about the testing, and as we tested, we found out there were some cases. From there, we just canceled the shoot-around and decided to move in a different direction (and see what the next steps were available for us to go into).” ~ Coach Mosley on the team over the last 24 hours
“They were all asymptomatic, or even maybe some mild symptoms. But nothing extreme. I’ve talked to a couple of them already, and I’m still getting in contact with a couple of the others.” ~ Coach Mosley, updating the media regarding the five Magic players that did enter the NBA’s Health & Safety protocols.
“It’s a little bit of all of that. Just making sure these guys (that are playing) are okay, walking into a back-to-back. The guys that are starting the game tonight will understand the things that we are trying to do and trying to run. And again, the Lakeland guys also have a great feel for what we are trying to do (and trying to run). We’ve done some walk-through things here as well, so they understand.” ~ Coach Mosley on managing a pieced together roster tonight of players in new roles, playing extended minutes, etc.
Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!
The following players are out tonight vs. Miami due to NBA Health and Safety Protocols:— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 17, 2021
Mo Bamba
Ignas Brazdeikis
R.J. Hampton
Terrence Ross
Moritz Wagner#MagicTogether
PRESS RELEASE:@OrlandoMagic sign free agents @aleemford, @BestThingSince_, @Bean_J20 and @admiralelite15 to 10-day contracts— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 17, 2021
All four players sign via hardship exceptions by the NBA#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/UnNcrgHzmj
