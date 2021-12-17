 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Four Orlando Magic players enter league’s health and safety protocols

The Magic reportedly canceled their morning shootaround

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Magic this season had been one of the NBA’s more fortunate teams when it comes to avoiding having players enter the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

That changed Friday amid an uptick in cases that has left multiple teams experiencing outbreaks and forced the league to revise its protocols.

Terrence Ross, R.J. Hampton Moe Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis have entered league protocols and the Magic reportedly canceled Friday’s shootaround, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel.

What that means for the status of Friday’s game between the Magic and Miami Heat at Amway Center is unclear at the moment.

With the Magic already without Jalen Suggs, Michael Carter-Williams, E’Twaun Moore, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz, and with Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba and Gary Harris all listed as questionable, the Magic may have a hard time meeting the required minimum of eight active players needed to suit up for a game on Friday.

More to come on this story.

