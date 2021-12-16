Hawks 111, Magic 99: Woes continue at home for shorthanded Magic

The comforts of home after a long and winless road trip did nothing to help the Orlando Magic.

The team’s losing streak reached six games following a 111-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Amway Center on Wednesday.

The Magic were down two starters, in addition to the usual absentees, with Gary Harris missing the game due to hamstring tightness and Mo Bamba out with a sprained ankle.

Chuma Okeke and R.J. Hampton each made their first starts of the season, but the starting unit struggled as the shorthanded Magic trailed almost throughout. A late 8-0 Orlando run in the first pulled the Magic within 27-25 after one, but the deficit only continued to grow from there, reaching as many as 23 points.

Hampton was the lone bright spot among the starters, scoring 15 points while going 3-for-4 from three. The four other starters combined to shoot 14-for-48 (29 percent). Okeke continue to struggle with his jumper, going just 2-for-10 for eight points. Cole Anthony was limited to seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. Franz Wagner went 5-for-14 from the field for 10 points. Wendell Carter Jr. added nine points (4 of 10 shooting) and 15 rebounds.

Carter and Wagner did connect for this pretty highlight, though...

Moe Wagner had a season-high 19 points to lead the Magic, which shot just 38.9 percent overall and 28.6 percent from three while committing 16 turnovers.

Trae Young, guarded at times by Franz Wagner, had 28 points for the Hawks. John Collins added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

It was another disheartening, lopsided loss for the Magic on their home court, dropping their record in Orlando to 2-9 on the season.

They host their intrastate rival, the Miami Heat, on Friday.