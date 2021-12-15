Game 29: Magic vs. Hawks GameThread

Who: Atlanta Hawks (13-14) at Orlando Magic (5-23)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Hawks -8, Over/Under 223.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr.

Hawks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, John Collins, Clint Capela

Injuries: Magic - Mo Bamba (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Hawks - Bogdan Bogdanovic (questionable), De’Andre Hunter (out), Solomon Hill (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s story on the rise of Franz Wagner.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Peachtree Hoops.