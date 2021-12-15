Game 29: Magic vs. Hawks GameThread

Who: Atlanta Hawks (13-14) at Orlando Magic (5-23)
When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Hawks -8, Over/Under 223.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr.
Hawks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, John Collins, Clint Capela
Injuries: Magic - Mo Bamba (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Hawks - Bogdan Bogdanovic (questionable), De’Andre Hunter (out), Solomon Hill (out)
For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s story on the rise of Franz Wagner.
