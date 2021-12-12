 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 28: Magic at Lakers GameThread

Orlando finishes off their four game road trip this evening in Los Angeles on the second of a back-to-back

By Aaron Goldstone
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Orlando Magic (5-22) at Los Angeles Lakers (14-13)
When: Sunday, December 12th, 9:30 PM EST
Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Los Angeles -9, O/U: 220
Injuries: Orlando - Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Suggs (OUT); Los Angeles - Ariza (OUT), Davis (OUT), Nunn (OUT)

Orlando Magic Los Angeles Lakers
102.6 (28th) ORtg 107.6 (23rd)
113.1 (28th) DRtg 108.2 (11th)
99.0 (10th) Pace 100.9 (2nd)
Starting Lineups
Cole Anthony G Russell Westbrook
Gary Harris G Avery Bradley
Franz Wagner F Talen Horton-Tucker
Wendell Carter Jr. F LeBron James
Mo Bamba C Dwight Howard



Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!

