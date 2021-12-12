Game 28: Magic at Lakers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-22) at Los Angeles Lakers (14-13)

When: Sunday, December 12th, 9:30 PM EST

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Los Angeles -9, O/U: 220

Injuries: Orlando - Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Suggs (OUT); Los Angeles - Ariza (OUT), Davis (OUT), Nunn (OUT)





Orlando Magic Los Angeles Lakers 102.6 (28th) ORtg 107.6 (23rd) 113.1 (28th) DRtg 108.2 (11th) 99.0 (10th) Pace 100.9 (2nd) Starting Lineups Cole Anthony G Russell Westbrook Gary Harris G Avery Bradley Franz Wagner F Talen Horton-Tucker Wendell Carter Jr. F LeBron James Mo Bamba C Dwight Howard





Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!

