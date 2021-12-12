Game 28: Magic at Lakers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-22) at Los Angeles Lakers (14-13)
When: Sunday, December 12th, 9:30 PM EST
Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Los Angeles -9, O/U: 220
Injuries: Orlando - Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Suggs (OUT); Los Angeles - Ariza (OUT), Davis (OUT), Nunn (OUT)
|Orlando Magic
|Los Angeles Lakers
|102.6 (28th)
|ORtg
|107.6 (23rd)
|113.1 (28th)
|DRtg
|108.2 (11th)
|99.0 (10th)
|Pace
|100.9 (2nd)
|Starting Lineups
|Cole Anthony
|G
|Russell Westbrook
|Gary Harris
|G
|Avery Bradley
|Franz Wagner
|F
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|F
|LeBron James
|Mo Bamba
|C
|Dwight Howard
GAME 28 TODAY— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 12, 2021
LAKERS
Los Angeles, CA
⏰9:30 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 9 p.m.)
https://t.co/IDjYvjr6G5
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9HljvOcEn#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/22f2xnzo7g
Gary Harris over the last four games:— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 12, 2021
14.5 PPG
60% FG
50% 3P
pic.twitter.com/t2Q4cl9YuD
