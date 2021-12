Game 27: Magic vs. Clippers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-21) at Los Angeles Clippers (14-12)

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Arena soon to be formerly known as Staples Center - Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Clippers -8.5, Over/Under 211.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Injuries: Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Clippers - Nicolas Batum (doubtful), Paul George (out), Jason Preston (out), Kawhi Leonard (out)

