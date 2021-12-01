 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 23: Magic vs Nuggets GameThread

Aaron Gordon is back in Orlando as the Magic look for their second home win of the season

By Aaron Goldstone
Orlando Magic v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Denver Nuggets (10-10) at Orlando Magic (4-18)
When: Wednesday, December 1st, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
Line: Denver -8, O/U: 207.5
TV: Bally Sports Orlando
Injuries: Denver - Dozier (OUT), Ja. Green (QUESTIONABLE), Hyland (OUT), Murray (OUT), Porter Jr. (OUT), Rivers (OUT); Orlando - Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Suggs (OUT)

Denver Nuggets Orlando Magic
108.3 (15th) ORtg 100.6 (27th)
108.6 (17th) DRtg 111.6 (25th)
95.7 (30th) Pace 99.0 (12th)
Starting Lineups
Monte Morris G Cole Anthony
Will Barton G Gary Harris
Jeff Green F Franz Wagner
Aaron Gordon F Wendell Carter Jr.
Nikola Jokic C Mo Bamba



-Jalen Suggs is out for ‘an extended period of time’ with a fractured thumb. According to reports, the injury Suggs suffered will not require surgery.

-After missing Orlando’s last six games, Cole Anthony is back for Orlando tonight. Per Coach Jamahl Mosley (during his pregame conference), Cole will start ‘with no (minutes) restrictions”.

