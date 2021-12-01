Game 23: Magic vs Nuggets GameThread

Who: Denver Nuggets (10-10) at Orlando Magic (4-18)

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Line: Denver -8, O/U: 207.5

TV: Bally Sports Orlando

Injuries: Denver - Dozier (OUT), Ja. Green (QUESTIONABLE), Hyland (OUT), Murray (OUT), Porter Jr. (OUT), Rivers (OUT); Orlando - Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Suggs (OUT)





Denver Nuggets Orlando Magic 108.3 (15th) ORtg 100.6 (27th) 108.6 (17th) DRtg 111.6 (25th) 95.7 (30th) Pace 99.0 (12th) Starting Lineups Monte Morris G Cole Anthony Will Barton G Gary Harris Jeff Green F Franz Wagner Aaron Gordon F Wendell Carter Jr. Nikola Jokic C Mo Bamba





-Jalen Suggs is out for ‘an extended period of time’ with a fractured thumb. According to reports, the injury Suggs suffered will not require surgery.



-After missing Orlando’s last six games, Cole Anthony is back for Orlando tonight. Per Coach Jamahl Mosley (during his pregame conference), Cole will start ‘with no (minutes) restrictions”.



