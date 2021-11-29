Jalen Suggs out for ‘extended period of time’ with fractured thumb

The Orlando Magic announced that Jalen Suggs will be out for an extended period of time after suffering a fracured right thumb.

INJURY UPDATE:

After further evaluation, @OrlandoMagic guard Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb.



Suggs will be out for an extended period of time.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 30, 2021

Suggs exited the Magic’s 101-96 loss to the Sixers with 4:20 remaining and Orlando trailing by six.

The loss of the rookie is the latest in a long list of injuries for the Magic, who now are thin at point guard with R.J. Hampton in line for an expanded role. Leading scorer Cole Anthony has missed the last five games with an ankle injury, while Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams are yet to play this season.

Suggs will travel back to Orlando to get fractured thumb reevaluated before a clear timetable on a return, but he’s expected to miss several weeks. https://t.co/Xy8i06p2ZX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2021

Suggs had 17 points and five assists on Monday before exiting, helping to power the Magic comeback in the third quarter.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 33.9 percent from the field.

The Magic, also without Jonathan Isaac and E’Twaun Moore, already lead the league by a comfortable margin in games missed by injured players with 97...

NBA top 5, most games missed by injured players.



ORL 97

LAL 81

LAC 74

MIL 73

PHI 62https://t.co/mKZRxEkw0E — Man Games Lost NBA (@ManGamesLostNBA) November 30, 2021

That number will continue to grow with the Magic set to be without another member of their young core for the foreseeable future.