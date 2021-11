Game 21: Magic vs. Cavaliers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (4-16) at Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10)

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Cavs -10, Over/Under 205.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Cavs - Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (Out), E’Twaun Moore (Out), Michael Carter-Williams (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out); Cavs - Collin Sexton (Out), Lamar Stevens (questionable), Evan Mobley (probable)

