Game 20: Magic vs. Bulls GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (4-15) vs. Chicago Bulls (12-7)

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Bulls -9.5, Over/Under 211.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Bulls - Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries: Magic - Terrence Ross (questionable), Cole Anthony (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Bulls - None.

For some pregame reading material, check out Nikola Vucevic’s comments about his return to Orlando.

