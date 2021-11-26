Game 20: Magic vs. Bulls GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (4-15) vs. Chicago Bulls (12-7)
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Bulls -9.5, Over/Under 211.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Bulls - Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic
Injuries: Magic - Terrence Ross (questionable), Cole Anthony (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Bulls - None.
