Game 15: Magic vs. Knicks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (3-11) at New York Knicks (8-6)

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, New York

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Knicks -11.5, Over/Under 208.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Knicks - Kemba Walker, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Injuries: Magic - Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Knicks - Nerlens Noel (out)

