Game 15: Magic vs. Knicks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (3-11) at New York Knicks (8-6)
When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, New York
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Knicks -11.5, Over/Under 208.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Knicks - Kemba Walker, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
Injuries: Magic - Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Knicks - Nerlens Noel (out)
GAME 15 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 17, 2021
NEW YORK
New York, NY
⏰7:30 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 7 p.m.)
Bally Sports App
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/B3y6bBtJOd
For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s deep dive into Cole Anthony’s offensive ascension.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Posting and Toasting.
Loading comments...