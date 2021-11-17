 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 15: Magic vs. Knicks GameThread

The Magic look to steal another win at the Garden

By Mike Cali
/ new
NBA: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Orlando Magic (3-11) at New York Knicks (8-6)

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, New York

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Knicks -11.5, Over/Under 208.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Knicks - Kemba Walker, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Injuries: Magic - Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Knicks - Nerlens Noel (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s deep dive into Cole Anthony’s offensive ascension.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Posting and Toasting.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...