Game 14: Magic vs. Hawks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (3-10) at Atlanta Hawks (5-9)

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Hawks -10.5, Over/Under 215

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Hawks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Clint Capela

Injuries: Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Hawks - Bogdan Bogdanovic (questionable), De’Andre Hunter (out)

