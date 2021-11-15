Game 14: Magic vs. Hawks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (3-10) at Atlanta Hawks (5-9)
When: Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Georgia
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Hawks -10.5, Over/Under 215
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Hawks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Clint Capela
Injuries: Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Hawks - Bogdan Bogdanovic (questionable), De’Andre Hunter (out)
